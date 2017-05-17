Google I/O 2017: Schedule, Expected Announcements, Live Stream and more

Google will be holding its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2017 today and the three-day event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

The event is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. Besides, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google will be addressing the keynote of Google I/O 2017 from 10:30 PM, and then it will be followed by the Developer Keynote which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM.

The good thing though, if you want to know what will happen at the event then Google will be live streaming the event, you can click here to watch the event which will begin at 10:30 PM tonight. The entire schedule for the Google I/O 2017 event has also been provided and you can find it here.

In any case, the annual developer conference Google I/O 2017 is an important event for Google. The tech giant will be making important announcements on its biggest innovations for the year during this event. Just to recall, last year at the same event Google made major announcements like the Allo and Duo apps, Google Home, the Assistant, Daydream VR, Android Wear 2.0, Instant Apps and more.

And, this year we are expecting Google to make some interesting announcements. There will be no smartphone though but we should expect some weird surprises from Google.

Well as we are just few hours away from the event, here are some of the announcements that we are expecting to hear from Google.

Android O Last year we got Nougat, and this year we are expecting the company to make announcements regarding the new Android OS. What's interesting is that Google has already released the first developer preview of Android O. Besides at this year's I/O Google will likely use the platform to talk more about the OS. Google might also announce the name of the new Android OS. Google Assistant While the company has been focusing a lot on developing and using powerful machine learning algorithms, it is quite clear that we will be hearing a lot about Google Assistant this year. Moreover, Google Assistant is practically used in most of the Google products and it is also a direct example of Google's AI tech. So Google will talk about this feature in the event. Android apps on Chrome OS Well, Google has been testing Android apps to work on Chrome OS. The tests are already ongoing and are in the beta stage currently. While the company looks set to actually develop such capability, we expected that Google will give an update on this matter at Google I/O. However, considering a scenario if this actually becomes a reality then the demand for this sort of cross-compatibility between devices and platforms will grow a lot. So Google might have news for us about this tech. AR and VR Google introduced its VR platform Daydream last year. While it has already been one year since the announcement there has not been any major developments in this field. And only a few handsets till date have been updated to support it. So at this year's event, we are expecting that Google will provide an update on what is happening or what is coming up for Daydream as well AR technology. Android Wear and More While Google Android wear platform is still working its way among developers, Google will largely discuss how developers can actually take advantage of this OS' features. Alternatively, Google is expected to announce new updates and features to its existing apps Allo and Duo, and also on its AI-based smart speaker Google Home. Google could also talk about the new Fuchsia OS which the company has been silently working on. The OS was recently spotted in a leaked video. Google could give some information on Fuchsia OS which will be having a completely new UI and that it will not be based on Linux.