Google I/O 2017: All the major announcements lineup up for you

The Google I/O developer conference 2017 happened between May 17 and May 19. At the conference, the Mountain View company made an array of great announcements.

From the announcements made at the Google I/O 2017, it looks like Google is more focused on the software this year rather than the hardware side of things. They have announced many new software products and improvements as well for an enhanced user experience. Besides the Android-related announcements, the company has made great announcements for the iOS users too.

Now that the conference is over, here is a complete list of all the major announcements made at the Google I/O 2017 for you.

Android O Android O is the upcoming iteration of Google's OS and the developer preview of the same has already been released earlier this year. The beta version of the Android O preview is out for the Nexus and Pixel devices. The next generation Android OS has a lot of new features such as notification dots, picture-in-picture, a more fluid experience, and more. Android Go Android Go is an upcoming platform that might be a game-changer in the budget smartphone market segment. It will be a watered-down and lighter version of Android OS that will consume fewer hardware resources. Eventually, the Android Go will be able to perform pretty well on the budget smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. Also read: Android O and Android GO announced, interesting features revealed Google Assistant gets any improvements Google has announced the Google Assistant app for the iOS users as well. So, the iOS users need not restrict themselves to use only Siri anymore. For now, Google Assistant for iOS is available only in the US market. Besides the iOS version, Google also announced several improvements to the Google Assistant. The app will gradually be rolled out in several regional languages and these new languages will be available on both the iOS and Android versions of Google Assistant. Also, Google Assistant will let users send and receive payments as well. Google Home has been improved Google Home that was launched in 2016 has surpassed Amazon Echo and has been crowned the best smart speaker available on the market. Google Home will soon be improved with the ability to make hands-free calling, proactive assistance, ability to schedule calendar appointments and add reminders to watch TV schedules. Google for Jobs Google aims at offerings a better solution to job seekers by teaming up with Monster, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Facebook, and Glassdoor with Google for Jobs. Using artificial intelligence, the Google for Jobs can easily classify and sort the jobs that are crucial for those who are eager to find a job. Gmail Smart Reply feature Gmail for both iOS and Android gets the Smart Reply feature. With this feature, the app will suggest three responses that depend on the email that you have received. The Smart Reply was made available on Inbox by Gmail as well as Allo apps. The Smart Reply feature makes use of Google's machine learning technology and gets better with your usage. Google Photos Google announced that the Google Photos platform has bagged 500 million monthly active users in a year. Also, the apps's Android, iOS, and web versions have received three new sharing features such as Shared Libraries, Photo Albums, and Suggested Sharing. Also read: Google Photos gets three new sharing features Standalone VR headsets Google joined hands with HTC Vive and Lenovo to make standalone Daydream VR headsets. These headsets don't need a PC or smartphone to render the VR experience. Such standalone VR headsets will not need wires and can render an immersive user experience too. Google Lens Google Lens is a new software that allows you to use your smartphone camera to point at an unknown object and know what it is. It works similar to Samsung's Bixby Vision. Google Lens can help you know the name of the flower you have pointed your smartphone camera at, the network's name and password once the camera is pointed towards it, etc.