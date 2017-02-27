MWC 2017: Some honorable announcements apart from smartphones

The MWC 2017, one of the biggest tech events of the year was kick started with numerous smartphone launches. Many manufacturers announced their key models for the year including LG, Nokia, Lenovo, BlackBerry, and Huawei. And, a few more launches are yet to happen today.

Besides smartphones, there were a few other gadget launches including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book. Speaking of the day 1 of the event on the whole, there were a few announcements those were made apart from the above-mentioned ones.

Here, GizBot has come up with those announcements those were overshadowed by the smartphone launches. Take a look at these from below.

HP Pro x2 hybrid laptop HP unveiled the Pro x2 612 G2, a Windows 10 based hybrid laptop with better specs and lightweight design. The Pro x2 can be detached from the keyboard and used in several modes such as inking mode, presentation mode, tablet mode, notebook mode and commercial mode. When it comes to specs, the HP hybrid laptop is fitted with a 12-inch FHD 1080p display topped with Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, lies an Intel Pentium Core i3, i5, or i7 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD. There is a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, a USB 3.0 port, and a headphone jack as well. Besides these, the hybrid laptop also comes with a Wacom stylus that can be used directly on the display. The device is designed to adhere with the military standard to resist functional shock, temperature changes, humidity, dust and drops. The HP P10 x2 612 G2 is priced starting $979 (approx. Rs. 65,000). Nokia 5G FIRST At the MWC 2017, Nokia announced 5G FIRST, the end-to-end 5G solution. The same will be made available in the latter half of this year. 5G FIRST uses the multi-access Nokia Cloud Packet Core as well as Nokia Shared Data Layer to deliver scalability, performance and flexibility to operators. Nokia is in works with Verizon and Intel in order to deliver the advanced 4G services to homes located in select Veizon markets including Dallas. This way, the next generation entertainment and video services or any other applications will be made available in the future. The company will leverage the Intel 4G modem for the deployment of the 5G FIRST initially. Samsung Gear VR Besides unveiling the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung came up with the first Gear VR headset with a controller that is powered by Oculus. The new Gear VR controller comes with a curved and ergonomic design offering one-handed control. This way, users can have better interaction with the device. The controller offers various motion inputs that will offer a better VR experience with its touchpad. There are home, back and volume keys on the controller. The Gear VR with controller comes with 42mm lenses with a field of view of 101-degree and advanced distortion correction technology that will minimize motion sickness. There is a micro USB and a USB Type-C port as well. The VR headset is compatible with smartphones including Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, and Note 5. Amazon Alexa support to Moto phones and Moto Mods Motorola announced the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the event in Barcelona. Apart from these phones, Motorola and Amazon teamed up to integrate the Amazon Alexa voice assistant into the Moto smartphones as well as Moto Mods. Amazon Moto Mod will let users perform tasks such as controlling their home, checking the news, booking an Uber ride, etc. using their voice commands. The Moto Power Pack will render 50% more battery life to the phone and is priced at $49. Motorola announced that it will launch focused Moto Mods such as a Turbo Power Moto Mod, wireless charging Moto Mod, and a charging adaptor. Even a Gamepad Moto Mod is expected to arrive later this year with an integrated battery and physical controls. The Amazon Alexa will be baked in the smartphones from Motorola later this year. Rebranding of Withings products to Nokia Nokia acquired Withings, a brand offering digital health products and services. Following the same, the upcoming health care products from Withings will have the Nokia brand name. Nokia will release a redesigned Health Mate application that can collect data from trackers, scales and other connected devices. This will make it easier to add devices and share the progress with others. The new Nokia branded connected health care devices will be made available in the second quarter via the Nokia website and other retail stores. Developing story...