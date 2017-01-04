Qualcomm CES 2017 Launches Roundup: Snapdragon 835 Gets the Attraction

At the ongoing CES 2017 tech show, several companies have come forward to launch their latest products and solutions. Likewise, the chip maker Qualcomm has been long rumored to unveil its latest Snapdragon 835 processor at the Consumer Electronics Show.

As rumored, Qualcomm took the wraps off the Snapdragon 835 processor for the mobile devices in Las Vegas. Along with this, the company also announced a slew of other solutions and services at the CES 2017 event.

Here, we have compiled the list of launches and announcements made by Qualcomm. These products are aimed at delivering a better user experience to the consumers.

Snapdragon 835 Processor The Snapdragon 835 processor is the company's latest premium mobile platform with X16 LTE. This is the first mobile platform to be manufactured using the 10nm FinFET process node, paving way for breakthrough performance and power efficiency. The Snapdragon 835 processor has support for X16 LTE modem for Gigabit Class LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x2 802.11 ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi and 802.11ad for multi-gigabit connectivity. The Kryo 280 CPU and Hexagon 682 DSP include support for Halide for image processing and TensorFlow for machine learning. The Snapdragon 835 consumes 25% lesser power than the previous iteration processors, providing longer battery life and slimmer designs. It supports Daydream, the Google platform for mobile VR and 25% increased 3D graphics rendering performance as well as support. It supports Haven security platform supporting eye, face and fingerprint biometrics. Collaboration on 5G New Radio Trials Qualcomm, Ericsson and AT&T announced their plans to conduct interoperability testing and trials based on the 5G New Radio specifications that are in the development by 3GPP and this will form the basis of the global standards. This is intended to help move the mobile ecosystem to faster deployment of 5G based on the standards compliant 5G NR infrastructure. The interoperability and testing are likely to be launched in the United States in the second half of this year. UnitedHealthcare Motion Wellness Program Qualcomm along with UnitedHealthcare announced the expansion of the UnitedHealthcare Motion wellness program offering employees activity trackers sans any additional charge. Also, they can earn up to $1,460 per year on meeting their goals in terms of the number of steps they walk daily. Qualcomm Life will leverage the connected health ecosystem to provide secure data transfer between the devices and the Motion app and UnitedHealthcare. It will also enable BYOD model to let the integration of approved activity trackers, providing the users with a wide range of choices. Notably, Fitbit Charge 2 will be the latest activity tracker to be integrated with the BYOD model. TrueWireless Stereo Headset Reference Design The Qualcomm TrueWireless technology will meet the growing demand in the market for headsets with smaller form factor. This technology will eliminate the need for wires not only between the media source and the headset but also between the earbuds on either side. With this solution, Bluetooth hearables and headsets can be connected wirelessly to the audio source and is aimed at making low-cost wire-free headsets possible. ThingSpace-ready Modules Qualcomm is aiming to accelerate innovation in the field of Internet of Things with the ThingSpace-ready modules from Telit and Quectel. To facilitate the creation of the IoT solutions with the help of Verizon's ThingSpace platform on MDM9206 LTE modem, Verizon is coming up with a development kit. We can expect the modules and development kit to be made available early this year. Next Generation Infotainment for Volkswagen Vehicles Qualcomm has announced the integration of its chipsets in the next generation Volkswagen AG vehicles. The chipsets used include Snapdragon 820A processor for infotainment systems, Snapdragon X12 for connected car and X5 LTE modem for telematics systems. Qualcomm is aimed at delivering superior user experience and enhanced safety features for the automobiles. Volkswagen AG vehicles with the Snapdragon 820A processor will be made available in 2019 and the others will come earlier in 2018 itself. New IoT Connectivity and Expanded Wi-Fi SON Qualcomm announced the new IoT connectivity platform and expanded the Wi-Fi SON feature to deliver consistent, simple and seamless connected experiences to users. The new IoT connectivity platform is designed to ensure the simultaneous usage of CSRmesh connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 802.15.4-based technologies across a network. It minimizes complexity and eases the fragmentation challenges for developers, manufacturers and consumers. The Wi-Fi SON suite of features bring support for both wireline-based and wired networks. It allows network installations dependent on PLC to leverage innovative features irrespective of the network medium, which defines the Wi-Fi implementations of SON. Also, it offers expanded support for multi-hop network topologies and supported architectures to include the MIPS-based systems. Active Noise Canceling Technology Qualcomm has announced the world's first Bluetooth Audio SoC with integrated active noise canceling technology to meet the demand for superior quality wireless sound. This new feature minimizes both complexity and cost of adding active noise canceling to the headphones by eradicating the necessity for the unique ANC chip and this helps the manufacturers deliver premium audio experiences in smaller form factor designs. AR Smartglass Qualcomm along with ODG, a leader and maker of mobile headworn computing and AR technologies and products, came up with the R-8 and R-9 smartglasses. These will be the first devices to use the Snapdragon 835 processor. The R-8 is the first consumer mobile AR/VR smartglasses aimed at the early adopters and R-9 is meant for a range of wide field of view experiences. Snapdragon X16 LTE Modem for Connected Vehicles The chip maker announced a new variant of its connected vehicle reference platform, which makes use of the flagship Gigabit Class Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. It helps car makers deliver high-quality, high-speed and reliable connectivity needed for advanced telematics as well as connected vehicle services. It also includes a module reference design for the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem that will help automotive suppliers accelerate the development and enhance the time to commercialization.