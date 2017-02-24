GizBot reacts to WhatsApp Status feature, and the comments are quite relatable

Just when we thought WhatsApp couldn’t get any better, the instant messaging app proved us wrong by rolling out features like video calls, the ability to doodle on images, send GIFs, and multiple other things. 

In an attempt to take the experience up by a notch, WhatsApp has added yet another new feature to the app called “Status” today. For starters, WhatsApp Status is equivalent to Instagram’s “Stories” or Snap Inc. “Stories” feature. But, the question is, does the new feature manage to impress people or us? 

Well, why don’t you find it out for yourselves? Here’s what we at GizBot think about WhatsApp’s latest addition. 

Rahul Sachan: The WhatsApp Status looks good, and that’s the only good about it. You can add GIFs, videos, and photos but what’s the point if they don’t last for more than 24-hours? Do I have to wake up and set my Status every single day? Nah, not buying it.  

Manish P Joshi: The contacts tab is gone. It’s a bummer!

Sneha Saha: What if I want a text-only status? I can’t do that now. Moreover, if I reply to a Status, it takes me to the chat tab. That’s annoying you see? 

Abhinaya Prabhu: Text status is gone. I don’t like it. Period. 

Samden Sherpa: WhatsApp's New Status Feature has the good the bad and the ugly side to it. 

Ashirbad: WhatsApp was simple, text-only, and easy-to-use. With the Status feature out, it’s exactly the opposite of how it used to be. I don’t like the newest Snapchat-clone. A big NO!

The guy who chose to be ANONYMOUS: WhatsApp Status! Dude, seriously? How am I going to stalk (LOL)? I mean, the contacts tab (favorites tab on iOS)! Not happening man, not happening! 

The second guy who chose to be ANONYMOUS: Bro, do you know how to hide my Status from the family folks? Because you know…..

Meanwhile, Me: Bro, how am I going to “Hey there! I am using WhatsApp,” “At the Gym,” “Busy” or “.”

On the other hand, Twitter has gone berserk with WhatsApp users expressing their frustration and of course, memes! How can we forget memes? 

This guy has point, see!

This one's legit too!


Story first published: Friday, February 24, 2017, 17:44 [IST]
