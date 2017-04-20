Airtel giving up 100 GB free data to Amazon Five TV Stick users

India's largest telecom service provider Airtel has announced its partnership with E- commerce giant Amazon in which the company is offering 100 GB high-speed data to customers who will purchase Amazon's Fire TV Stick.

"Customers purchasing Amazon Fire TV will get free 100 GB high-speed data via Airtel Broadband/Airtel 4G Home Wi-Fi to enable them to enjoy online content on their TV," the company said in a statement.

The user will also get access to Airtel Movies, the OTT app from Airtel will offer Airtel mobile and broadband customers access to an exciting collection of thousands of popular Bollywood movies & premium TV shows across a host of genres.

Raj Pudipeddi, Director - Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon to enable a superior online content experience through our platforms. We invite customers to experience the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote Fire TV on Airtel and also enjoy thousands of movies with Airtel Movies. "

Raj said that "Airtel has consistently innovated to delight the Indian consumer and has been rated as the top broadband network and the fastest mobile network in the country."

While the data offer can be availed by existing as well as new Airtel home broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi customers, free access to content on Airtel Movies will be available to all Airtel mobile customers as well.

The data quota can be availed in buckets of 35GB per month for three months from the date of activation. To activate the Airtel offer, customers of Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote have to just launch Airtel Movies and follow a few simple steps.

The 4G service by the company is available in all 22 circles across India and the Airtel 4G home Wi-Fi device enables a high-speed Wi-Fi experience in homes with the added benefit of portability and the 4G Home Wi-Fi is currently available only in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Kolkata, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

To recall Airtel has been recently rated as a fastest mobile network in India by Ookla.