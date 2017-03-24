AKAI launches LEDs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners; Prices start from Rs. 10,990

AKAI launches its new range of LED TVs, Washing Machines and Air Conditioners in India with the latest technology standards and advanced features at an attractive pricing. The new product lineup is engineered and designed in order to satisfy the growing demand of the customers for discerning lifestyle.

The last few months went into setting up the infrastructure, service centers, offline portals and the toll-free numbers to make sure that the consumers get the best-in-class customer service when they invest in AKAI products in the coming months.

Now they have announced these products in order to enhance the lifestyle of their customers.

In the TV category, AKAI offers skilfully engineered LED TVs that come with an inbuilt excellent colour range starting at Rs. 12,990 onwards. The new washing machine range comprises of innovative features, advanced technology and are energy efficient starting at Rs.10,990 onwards.

AKAI's range of air conditioners are engineered to deliver pleasant cooling, energy efficiency and effortlessly blends in with the elegant living room at Rs.22,990 onwards.

Speaking on the launch Mr Anurag Sharma, Director AKAI India, said "The new range of home appliances is an endeavour to integrate best-in-class products with cutting-edge technology into the customer's daily life.

AKAI with its extensive product line aims to make in-roads into the Indian market with a dedicated focus on after-sales service and superior customer satisfaction. All our products are developed as per latest Japanese technology standard and offer high value to customers."

"We are confident that the new products will be well-accepted in the market and plan to add to new segments like Home Theatres, air -purifiers, refrigerators, etc." he added.

Hometech Digital Pvt. Ltd., a PARAS Group company is AKAI's owner for India operations and other SAARC nations. AKAI with its latest product portfolio offers cutting edge technology leading to an enthralling product experience for the customers.

Hometech Digital Pvt. Ltd. is in a technical tie-up with the Japanese company to ensure best- in class quality products. The company is targeting to be among the top 5 Consumer Electronics brands in the country.

