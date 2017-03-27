Amazon may soon bring AR and VR to homeware stores

Augmented and Virtual reality while still in their infancy are rapidly gaining popularity. Most of the VR we come across revolves around gaming but the technology may soon enter other spaces as well. Moreover, AR which has been coined as the next big thing by many leading technology giants is believed to soon enter the e-commerce space.

That being said, Amazon the popular e-commerce site is now planning to enter the homeware space, with AR technology. Further by leveraging this technology, the company is looking to do away with Physical stores. Shopping online can be rather convenient but it lacks the experience of making a purchase from a physical store. By integrating AR with virtual shopping the company might just bridge the gap between physical and virtual stores.

SEE ALSO: Apple set to bring AR to users through the next iPhone camera

If Amazon does integrate this technology into its platform then the company will likely introduce consumers to an all new virtual shopping experience. The company by using AR and VR will simplify the visualization process for the consumers and points out the fact that consumers will be better equipped to make purchase decisions.

Basically, with the kind of possibilities AR technology brings with it, the consumer will be able to see how the products would look in their homes and whether or not it will go with rest of their interior décor and more. Also, this will save the consumers the hassles of multiple trips to the store as it combines the convenience of online shopping and the experience that the physical stores offer.

SEE ALSO: Sony's PlayStation VR sold over 9,15,000 units worldwide

While this move may take a while to be implemented and be widely available and accepted, it is definitely something to look forward to. Additionally, this technology will give the virtual stores a massive boost in operations, unfortunately, it might also result in the end of physical stores altogether.

Nonetheless, it is inevitable and with Amazon setting the trend we could soon see other players entering this space as well.

Source