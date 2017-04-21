Apple may be working on AR glasses : Reports

We already know that Apple has been trying its hands on AR technology for quite some time now. Even the CEO, Tim Cook said that Augmented Reality is going to be "huge".

Up until now, we have only heard Apple talk about AR glasses but now it might become a reality soon. Recently a couple of incident reports have been leaked, which indicate that the company could actually be working on AR glasses. One report talks about an Apple employee who suffered discomfort in one of her eyes after testing an unnamed device that uses lasers.

Also Read: Apple's products will be made from recycled materials in future

The prototype device was set aside to be examined following that incident.

The second report is also about an employee who felt eye pain after testing a new prototype device and apparently the pain was caused by the device. The report included a statement, "He noticed that the security seal on the magenta (outer) case had been broken and had thought the unit may have been tampered with."

While we don't know for sure if the prototype is going to be an AR device, both the incidents strongly point towards this possibility. However, use of lasers in AR glasses sounds about right. The AR glass could feature some kind of laster tracking of the eyes so that the device can understand the direction of the user's gaze.

As we have already mentioned, this is nothing but guess work. Even if the prototype turns out to an AR glass, Apple will still take at least another year if not more to officially launch the product.

Source