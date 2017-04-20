Apple's products will be made from recycled materials in future

Apple has decided to use only renewable materials in its products from now on. The decision has been taken with an aim to protect the environment and avoid 'blood minerals'. The company stated this in its 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report. Although Greenpeace has appreciated Apple's vow, it wants the iPhone maker to make long-lasting and easily repairable devices.

"We're actually doing something that we rarely do, which is announce a goal before we've completely figured out how to do it. So we're a little nervous, but we also think it's really important, because as a sector, we believe it's where technology should be going," commented Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environmental, policy and social initiatives, in an interview with Vice News.

Also Read: Apple may start trial assembly in Bengaluru next month

Using recycled materials in devices has two advantages. First, it reduces environmental impact and secondly, it puts an end to human rights violations, like using children to mine cobalt, which is necessary for making lithium-ion batteries. Notably, Apple stopped purchasing cobalt mined in Congo a few months ago.

Apple is also encouraging its customers to recycle their old devices through Apple Renew. However, one can't deny the possibility that the company is doing this for publicity, which will be generated if it is able to declare its products conflict-free.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say that one of the reasons that it appeals to us to use more recycled materials is that it gives us a different potential answer to that question," Jackson also said.

However, even though Apple has made this promise, it still has a long way to go to turn the idea into reality.