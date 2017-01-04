CES 2017: LeEco Launches Two Android Powered Smart Bikes

LeEco a company known for its smartphone products has just announced two smart bikes at CES. Though we can expect a lot of surprising tech at CES, with this announcement it seems that LeEco is not only into the production of mobile devices but the company is trying its hands at other new ventures as well.

As it stands, LeEco's two launched smart bikes are the Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike. The bikes run LeEco's own Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based 'BikeOS' and comes with a touchscreen display that has turn-by-turn navigation provided by Here maps. In addition, the 4-inch displays are powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor and they run on 6000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

The bikes also have a walkie-talkie feature that lets riders talk to other LeEco smart bikes riders in the area. If there are no compatible riders LeEco smart bike also comes with online and offline music playback feature that provide riders the needed company. All in all, riders can review their rides and even share the details with the help of a companion app.

The smart bikes have onboard sensors which include GPS/ GLONASS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level, wheel speed and crank speed. And LeEco says that the sensors are compatible with third-party ANT+ heart rate and power sensors to help meet fitness goals. The electronics on the bike come are water resistance and come with a rating of IP54.

Talking about the build, LeEco's Smart Road Bike features Toray T700 carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebar, and wheels. This variant weighs around 18.5 pounds. On the other hand, the LeEco Smart Mountain Bike weighs 26.9 pounds and the features Toray T700 carbon fiber frame and handlebar, SR Suntour XCR Air front fork, and the 27.5"/650b diameter wheel-set.

As for safety and security, LeEco's new smart bicycles come with automatic on-board lighting, horn, and a security alarm. LeEco has stated that the bikes automatically notify owners when the alarm is activated, and the bike's location can be tracked via the mobile app.

Regarding the availability, these new smart bikes from LeEco will be available in North America from second quarter of 2017. It will also be available for attendees to see at CES 2017. No information has been disclosed regarding the pricing of these bikes.

