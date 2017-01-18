Exynos chipsets to power Audi’s next-gen car infotainment systems

Not confining themselves to mobility market, Samsung has today announced its participation in the Audi's Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP) as a partner supplier of Exynos processors for Audi's in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. Thus, as a key partner, Samsung will be supplying its flagship Exynos processors for Audi's next-generation IVI system.

Regarding the partnership, Alfons Pfaller, Head of Infotainment Development at Audi said, "With Exynos processors, Samsung has proven its technology leadership in performance, reliability and innovative packaging solutions, " and he further added, "Through the PSCP, Samsung and Audi will work together to bring the best in-vehicle infotainment experience at the automotive quality level expected from the Audi brand."

With multiple OS and multi-display support, flagship Exynos processors can operate up to four different domains and displays stationed in the vehicle at once. Prior to this, Samsung had already forayed into display panels for car, batteries for electric cars. And with the latest collaboration, it looks like the company is keen on entering into automobile area in a large scale.

Moreover, talking about Exynos processor, since 2010, Samsung's Exynos processors have powered quite a lot of amazing devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to navigation systems. And these all have done quite well in the market.

However, details have not been mentioned regarding the model and capacity of the chipset that is going to be used in the upcoming Audi vehicles.

