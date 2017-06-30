Former Samsung President Gregory Lee hired by Nokia

Nokia announced today that it has appointed Gregory Lee as the President of Nokia Technologies. Gregory has also served as President and CEO of Samsung Electronics in North America.

Lee joined Nokia after heading Samsung Electronics in North America for 13 long years. His role in Samsung was to take care of the entire portfolio of Samsung consumer electronics including smartphones, tablets and home appliances in the given area.

Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia, expressed his enthusiasm on Lee joining the organization, "We have chosen the right leader to take NokiaTechnologies forward at a time of renewed excitement about the Nokia brand around the world. Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond."

Lee reflected on Nokia's success and efforts so far while stating,"I am excited by the opportunity to lead Nokia Technologies. The NokiaTechnologies team has produced innovative products and solutions in dynamic, high growth segments of the consumer technology market, and I am honored to be in a position to help build on this success in the future."

Samsung has not disclosed any information regarding replacement for Lee. As a matter of fact Samsung's website still lists Gregory Lee as the President of Samsung Electronics in North America.

With Gregory joining Nokia, it can be accepted that the enterprise will be exposed to several systematic and analytical changes. Nokia recently launched a series of latest smartphones including, Nokia 3, Nokia 6 and Nokia 9 and is trying hard to find its rightful place in the global smartphone market by bringing changes to its team as well as its operational strategies.

