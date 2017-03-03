Google partners with Airtel, SK Telecom for next-gen mobile networks

Internet giant Google has announced its partnership with Bharti Airtel and SK Telecom for working on the next generation mobile networks.

"Our Software Defined Network framework enables networks to adapt to new services and traffic patterns. Fast user space packet processing on commodity hardware increases the ability to deliver new features quickly while reducing costs.

And simplified workflow management and automated testing help quickly launch and iterate on new features,"Ankur Jain, Principal Engineer at Google said in a blog post.

Google said, its platform also builds on existing efforts to jointly experiment with mobile operators on richer APIs. These APIs will enable new operational models and help operators bring new features (such as Smart Offline) to people.

"We look forward to collaboration with Google on this exciting initiative. It's great to see Google bring the benefits of their networking technologies to carriers. This will bring greater efficiencies and capabilities to mobile networks and enable us to rapidly innovate on new user experiences," Shyam Mardikar, CTO Wireless (India and South Asia), Airtel said.

"As people increasingly access the Internet through their mobile devices, mobile operators are now designing their next-generation networks based on many of the same principles that we've adopted to power our own networking infrastructure," Jain said.

"Across all of these, we've relied on common design and operational principles, such as the use of software defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization and site reliability engineering, to help us deliver our services reliably," Google's Jain added.

In addition to partnering with more operators for this platform, we're also bringing our design and operational experience to CORD-a vibrant open-source project with active participation from leading mobile ecosystem partners.

