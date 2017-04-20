Huawei India partners with Redington to expand its enterprise footprints

Huawei Enterprise Business Group (BG) India has announced its partnership with Redington India to distribute and market Huawei enterprise products and services in the country.

As part of the partnership, Redington will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and/or services products in areas of Server, Storage, Data Center and Cloud Computing to Huawei enterprise customers in India. The former will also provide post-sales maintenance services and also be responsible for channel partner development and technical training of channel partners.

Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said, " Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically propel the development of a digital and intelligent society, and be an enabler and the best partner of digital transformation for industries. The Huawei EBG India is well positioned to substantially contribute to Government of India's landmark initiatives like Digital India and smart cities."

He said, "our enterprise products and solutions will drive to create a smart and digital society and lead to the digital transformation of industries. The partnership with Redington will help Huawei to increase its channel partner network to market and service our enterprise customers in diverse geographies across India."

Huawei's Smart City solution currently has been deployed in more than 100 cities in over 40 countries.

The company says that their business has grown exponentially across the globe and achieved 47.3 percent year-on-year growth in 2016 under its global "platform+ ecosystem" strategy.

Meanwhile, the company is also focusing on creating a collaborative ecosystem for mutual benefits, and work with partners to help customers achieve a successful digital transformation of industries and government to develop next level digital infrastructure.