Hyperloop One Vision for India: Travel Delhi to Mumbai in just 55 min

Hyperloop One, the company working to build the world's first functional 'Hyperloop' transportation system today hosted its first-ever innovation summit in New Delhi, India. The Hyperloop One- Vision for India summit, which was attended by government officials and the Hyprloop One team, discussed how the company can build and integrate the futuristic mode of transportation into India's vast transport network.

The Hyperloop One team showcased how it can reinvent and transform transportation in India by building a network of 5 high-speed corridors connecting the major cities of India. The summit was also attended five Hyperloop One Global Challenge (HOGC) semi-finalist teams from India, which proposed high-speed transportation routes that could improve transportation in the country.

We at GIZBOT interacted with some of the team members, who are engineering students from India and were asked to develop regional proposals integrating Hyperloop One's disruptive transport technology to move passengers and freight from point-to-point, swiftly, and on-demand.

The India semi-finalists include:

AECOM - Bengaluru-to-Chennai: 334 km in 20 minutes. Meeting the demand of a passenger and freight super-corridor growing at 15% a year.

LUX Hyperloop Network - Bengaluru-to-Thiruvananthapuram: 736 km in 41 minutes. Connects two major ports in southern India with population centres of Coimbatore and Kochi.

Dinclix GroundWorks - Delhi-to-Mumbai via Jaipur and Indore: 1,317 km in 55 minutes. Freight and passengers. Connects two megacities and creates seaport access for landlocked intermediary cities in the interior.

Hyperloop India - Mumbai-to-Chennai via Bengaluru: 1,102 km. 50 minutes. Phased development for freight and passengers. Boosts capacity at ports of Mumbai and Chennai, creates a Suez Canal-like link between India's coasts.

Infi-Alpha - Bengaluru to Chennai: 334 km in 20 minutes. Meeting the demand of a passenger and freight super-corridor growing at 15% a year. Connects with major airports.

The today's summit was attended by Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Railways and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, who took part in discussion of the roadmap for the new mode of transportation.

Although the project is in its very nascent stage and can be termed as just a concept for now, the Hyperloop One team has managed to raise a funding of more than $150 million from investors around the globe and could possibly make the first-of-its kind super high-speed transportation a reality in India in the coming years.

The new mode of transportation is able to carry both passengers and freight on the same infrastructure and integrate seamlessly with existing modes of transport to connect far-flung cities as if they were metro stops. Passengers or cargo are loaded into the Hyperloop vehicle, or pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.

Hyperloop systems will be built on columns or tunneled below ground to avoid dangerous grade crossings. It's fully autonomous and enclosed, eliminating pilot error and weather hazards. The company says that the mode of transportation is safe and clean, with no direct carbon emissions.

Hyperloop One's mission is to have three systems in-service by 2021. Besides India, other countries that have signed up for the Elon Musk's idea of future transportation include- Netherlands, Finland and Swedan, Dubai and Los Angles.

Considering the fact that India would need a state-of-the art infrastructure to accommodate the project, the Los Angeles-based company will study the market and will decide by end of 2017 year whether it is feasible for Indian cities or not. Hyperloop One will conduct a full-system test in Naveda in the coming months.