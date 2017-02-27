Jio partners with Airwire to bring Connected Car apps and services to India

Reliance Jio has selected AirWire's Technologies (AirWire) for providing Connected Car IoT device technology to its customers in India.

The AirWire Connected Car Device operates in Jio's pan-India advanced 4G/LTE Network enabling Connect Car apps and services such as hotspot features, location-based apps, automobile telematics, security and safety.

"We are pleased to offer a Connected Car Device for India, manufactured in India, in partnership with Jio," said Debashis Bagchi, AirWire Technologies President & CEO. "Jio's commitment and focus on the Connected Car market will provide the world the first countrywide deployment of this technology. Jio's deployment strategy will validate the value of big data analytics to enhance the consumer's satisfaction with vehicle driving and ownership."

"Jio has been working closely with AirWire in developing this unique product to enable a suite of services and apps that will make the driving experience unique for the consumers. Jio's partnership with AirWire provides the connected car device platform in the vehicle for our connected car initiative, Jio Car Connect. Driving, owning, maintaining and securing the vehicle will now fundamentally change with Jio Car Connect and the AirWire device," said Reliance Jio.

The AirWire Connected Car device provides vehicle information to the user through a smartphone app. The device can immobilize the vehicle at the time of theft, alert owner about car movement and locate car. It can provide all vital information like oil stats, tire pressure, water levels, fuel info, battery change alerts.

It can alert the mobile phone users if the connected car isn't locked properly. It provides the data necessary for the app to display information on driving habits such as speed alerts, panic braking details and also speed limits set by choice.

This can be useful for those who want to keep a check on their drivers. Future services include providing alerts and data for critical vehicle maintenance, performance and entertainment.

However, the product is currently in field trial and will be available in quantity soon.

