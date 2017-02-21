LG Display will now supply LCD panels to Samsung

Apparently, the deal between Samsung and its display supplier Sharp ended when Foxconn took over the company last year. While this has been the case with Samsung, the company was searching for another supplier of LCD panels. And now it looks like Samsung has turned to LG Display.

In fact, recent reports are suggesting that the two companies LG and Samsung are coming together and that the two companies have already worked on a deal for the panels.

According to Korean newspaper The Investor, LG Display CEO Han Sang-beom has suggested that the firm would be supplying liquid crystal displays to Samsung Electronics from as early as July this year. While the confirmation has been given, it seems that LG will take some time to supply the materials as they have to now adjust to different manufacturing technologies.

On the other hand, this will be the first time Samsung will be using displays manufactured by others. While most of the time the Samsung uses its own manufactured panels this time the company has been forced to turn to other suppliers and fill the gap left by Sharp.

Besides, this time, Samsung and LG might just be setting aside their differences and are coming together on a new deal. Although this might be quite surprising for everyone as the two companies have been cross-town rivals for a long time, the deal will benefit both the companies in some way.

