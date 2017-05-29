LG and Qualcomm working together to power up G7 with Snapdragon 845

LG Electronics will launch its much awaited flagship smartphone- the LGG7 next year which will reportedly come powered by Qualcomm's latest mobile chip Snapdragon 845.

LG and Qualcomm started working together on development of Qualcomm's latest endeavor earlier this month. LG is looking forward to install the chip on G7 and take a lead over its rivals.

LG G6 which was launched in March this year had to suffice with an older Snapdragon 821 chipset while Samsung's flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 released in April boasted Qualcomm's latest and fastest processor till date, Snapdragon 835.

The shortage in supply of Snapdragon 835 was the speculation raised that devoid LG of the latest processor.

LG tried to steer clear by stating that Snapdragon 821 offers better optimization and stability than 835 but couldn't do so without losing a bunch of potential G6 buyers.

However, Snapdragon 845 is supposed to be 30 percent faster than 835 and LG will be the first smartphone manufacturer to have its hands on it. The processor is said to be based on the 7-nanometer chip manufacturing process.

If industry experts are to be believed, LG is trying to takeover its rival by paying more attention to innovation in product development rather than stability.

LG has certainly taken a leap ahead of its rival by investing in the venture. We hope the sales of the upcoming LG G7 will turn out to be positive as well.

