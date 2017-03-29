Micromax Dual 5 with 13+13MP dual rear camera launched in India at Rs 24,999

Home- grown handset maker Micromax has finally announced its entry into the premium smartphone category with the launch of company's first Dual Camera smartphone - Dual 5 on Wednesday. The smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart and retail stores across the country on April 10.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics "India is a market where people buy smartphones across price segments, both affordable and premium. We perceive that the trend for dual cameras is bound to grow with camera being an important consideration for consumers when buying a smartphone. With the launch of our Dual series, we are bringing advanced camera technologies to a larger set of consumers. The new smartphones truly manifest our in-depth R&D, design expertise and manufacturing ability. This is a smartphone made for India, by India."

Metal Unibody Design The new smartphone comes with a metal unibody Arc design and measures 4.74mm at its thinnest point. 13MP+13MP Dual Rear Camera he device boats 13MP+13MP Dual Rear Camera and 13 MP Front Camera with flash. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 CPU Micromax Dual- 5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It uses Adreno 510 GPU for graphics performance. The device is LTE enabled and integrated graphics with 64-BIT processor. Lots of Security features The device comes with Unique Fingerprint with a quick response time of 0.35 second and is equipped with a separate security chip to provide independent storage for your fingerprint and password information. The phone will also ask for your password when someone tries to insert a pin to remove SIM card and If the pin is not entered within 30 seconds, the buttons will become disable but will be on so that users can track it. The phone will again ask for a password in next 60 minutes. 1 Year Replacement Warranty Micromax is also rolling out Bajaj Finance's EMI scheme for the Dual 5 smartphones. The financing scheme will be further extended to other products in the Dual portfolio. Meanwhile the company is also planning to garner 10 percent market share of the premium smartphone category (Rs 20K+) in the year 2017.