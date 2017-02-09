Microsoft Cognitive services launches new tools for developers

Microsoft Cognitive Services has launched new tools for developers which will allow them to add features like sentiment detection, speech recognition and language understanding to their applications.

"Cognitive Services is about taking all of the machine learning and AI smarts and exposing them to developers through easy-to-use application programming interface (API), so that they do not have to invent the technology themselves," said Mike Seltzer, Principal Researcher, Speech and Dialog Research Group at Microsoft's Research Lab.

SEE ALSO: Alibaba may offer free internet in India soon Seeks Wi-Fi providers' partnership

The same technology is now available to developers of third-party applications via the "Custom Speech Service", a Cognitive Service that the company launched released on Tuesday.

While introducing these new services, company said that next month "they will lauch two other Cognitive Services, the Content Moderator and Bing Speech API."

The "Content Moderator" will allow users to review data such as images, text or videos to filter out unwanted material like potentially offensive language or pictures. and "Bing Speech API" will convert audio into text, understands intent and converts text back to speech.

"Being able to have software now that observes people, listens, reacts and is knowledgeable about the physical world around them provides an excellent breakthrough in terms of making interfaces more human, more natural, more easy to understand and thus far more impactful in lots of different scenarios," added Andrew Shuman, Corporate Vice President, Products, Microsoft's AI and Research organisation.