Microsoft may come up with Surface Cloud

Rumors keep pouring in about the upcoming Spring event 2017 of Microsoft. The event, which is to take place on May 2, is the perfect platform for the company to introduce a new hardware.

According to a rumor, the company might come up with a revised version of the Surface Pro, hybrid of tablet and ultraportable. It sounds believable as the devices from the Pro series has not got any hardware updates since 2015. However, even if Microsoft releases an updated Pro 5, it won't be able to create much noise in the industry.

Also Read: Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update is free: Here's how to download the update

In any case, Windows 10 in the cloud should be installed on whatever device that is going to be unveiled at the event. Currently, the main aim of Microsoft is to increase the adoption of its cloud-based services.

The reason behind this is, while Redmond's cloud is available on Android, iOS and MacOS, it is also tightly integrated into Windows 10. So if more people start using Windows 10, the number of cloud users will also go up.

Windows Cloud will provide an alternative to Google's Chromebook, which threatens the Windows OS and automatically ties users to Google's cloud.

Interestingly, Microsoft has a same kind of history. Initially, the Microsoft Surface was powered by Windows RT, a Windows 8 variant that ran on ARM architecture. However, later it was realized that the device could only run apps which had been specifically coded for Windows RT. Now the Surface line is powered by Intel processor.

For now, we can't help but wait for May 2 to know if Microsoft comes up with a Surface Cloud or not.