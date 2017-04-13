Microsoft unlikely to launch new Surface device at the hardware event on May 2

Microsoft is all set to unveil a new consumer product on May 2. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event that will take place in New York City at 9.30am ET.

While Microsoft has not revealed anything, as per sources, the upcoming device is not likely to be a Surface device. So if not a Surface Phone or a Surface Book successor, the question is what it will be then. Rumors suggest that at least one new hardware will be launched, which is said to be education focused as the tagline on the invite reads: "Learn what's next. #MicrosoftEDU."

This has left people wondering what can be the surprise device. Some believe that Microsoft is planning to launch the Windows 10 Cloud.

On the other hand, the Xbox Project Scorpio could be unveiled too. The next-generation console is rumored to ship with eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 40 customized Radeon compute units running at 1172MHz.

Storage-wise, it will have 12GB of GDDR5 memory along with a 1TB hard drive. It is also expected to feature a 4K UHD Blu-ray optical drive and a memory bandwidth of 326GB/s.

If rumors are to be believed, Microsoft has been working on Surface Pro 5, Surface Book and the much-awaited Surface phone. However, these devices will not probably make a public appearance in the upcoming spring hardware event 2017.

As Microsoft is unlikely to give us any details, we can't help but wait for the next few weeks to know the truth.