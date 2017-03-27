Most firms will upgrade their Windows PCs to Windows 10 in 3-4 years, says survey

According to Decision-Maker Mobile Technology Survey, 86 percent of firms in the US and four in European countries stated they would upgrade their Windows PCs to Windows 10 within 3-4 years and highlight the shift in technology buying and spending levels, new priorities and challenges, organizational change, and brand affinities.

The survey says that 47 percent of those organizations say they will upgrade in the next 12 months.

The research also identifies trends in both the acceleration of Windows 10 adoption as well as the convergence of the PC Management and Enterprise Mobility Management teams and strategies.

"83 percent of the firms said they planned to converge their PC management and Enterprise Mobility management strategy and team and 44 percent of firms say they planned to do this convergence within the next 12 months," the survey said.

The survey also pointed that the 85 million monthly active users of Office 365, over 95 percent of the cloud identities were being managed by Azure Active Directory (Premium).

The research said, "Microsoft now has the largest Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) customer base with more than 41,000 unique customers - which is 200 percent - 300 percent larger than other EMM providers."

"One of the most important things that we provide for each of these SaaS apps is the ability to identify user accounts exhibiting suspicious behaviors while attempting to access corporate content. The conditional access capabilities within EMS protects this access to company data in the SaaS services," it added.