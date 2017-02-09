Nubia Z9 Mini software update adds 4G VoLTE, camera upgrades and more

Nubia Z9 Mini is going to get a lot better. The company has announced a major software update that will add 4G VoLTE support along with some noticeable improvements in camera, software and security features to smartphone.

The press note shared by the company mentions that the update is now live and ZTE Nubia Z9 Mini users can download it via the official Nubia India website.

What's in Store?

The new software update adds the much anticipated 4G VoLTE capability to the Z9 Mini. Users can now experience the fast 4G internet and Reliance Jio's VoLTE features on their smartphone.

The update also brings some android security patches for Google and users will also find some camera improvements. Nubia Z9 Mini features a 16MP primary camera equipped with Sony Exmor R sensor and an 8MP front camera supported by the NeoVision system.

Additionally, the new software update also offers a new nubia 4.0 UI that follows a flat design approach. The company also mentioned that the new update also optimizes the UI to offer a lag free user experience. Users will also find a new improved calendar app and a restructured file manager.

Besides, the software patch also brings nubia's patented Frame interactive Technoloy that allows consumers to control their phones through the screen edges.

Nubia Z9 Mini image 2

Just to give you a recall of Nubia Z9 Mini, the smartphone features a 5-inch full HD SHARP CGS display, which offers a pixel density of 441 ppi and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The nubia Z9 mini is powered by 64 bit Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor that clocks in at 1.5 Ghz. The device integrates a 2GB RAM, and a 16 GB ROM expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,990 in the Indian market.