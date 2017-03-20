PVR joins hands with HP to launch first VR lounge

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas today announced its association with HP India to launch Asia's first HP Virtual Reality (VR) Lounge at PVR ECX, Mall of India, Noida.

The PVR patrons will now be experiencing a new dimension of entertainment while they wait for their film to begin. With this initiative, PVR becomes India's first multiplex to bring in a never-before experience to its users with a rich variety of immersive and interactive content.

"At PVR, we remain committed to providing an exceptional customer experience to our patrons. Virtual reality is the dawn of the new era that opens up limitless possibilities of pure entertainment. It transcends all boundaries of what is real and what is not and the high end technology by HP provides a complete immersion into the digital world. Being the innovators in the realm of cinema, it is our continuous endeavor to be in sync with world's latest technologies and VR is the next big thing that we have brought for the Indian audience.

"We are delighted to partner with HP given their unmatched expertise in the technology domain. We believe that the VR readiness of all their upcoming products is exceptional. VR is the reigning trend in the entertainment industry and we are sure our patrons will have a great time exploring it," said Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director," he added.

"The lounge will be available for free to PVR customers for next 15 days and after that, people who want to access the lounge facility will be charged Rs. 100, he added.

PVR is also planning to roll out 10 VR Lounges across cinemas in India.

The brand new concept at PVR ECX has four VR pods equipped with the latest technology of OMEN gaming laptop by HP that delivers an exquisite immersive and interactive experience, blurring the lines between what is real and what is not.

"HP's innovation in the area of VR is yet another first from us where we continuously strive to provide the latest technology and world class experience to our customers. Our partnership with PVR will bring the best of technology for PVR patrons to touch and feel virtual reality. The HP VR Lounge will allow customers to experience new content through this new medium, our technology and devices are sure to transport them into a different world. There was no better partner than PVR to explore this one-of-its-kind offering, said Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.