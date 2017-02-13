Reliance Jio and Paytm receive Government notices for using PM's photo in advertisements

Well, Reliance Jio and Paytm might be facing the music right now as the government of India has recently issued notices to these companies for using the Prime Minister's photograph in their advertisements.

According to several media reports, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, who are the custodian of prestige of High Offices like President and Prime Minister as well as historic figures, has sent the notices under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950, which forbids the use of Prime Minister's name and picture for commercial use.

SEE ALSO: After Google Maps, you can book an Uber ride from the Paytm app

The Act also provides for a nominal financial penalty for violations. However, more than the fine, being penalized for the improper use of Prime Minister's name could damage the two company's image.

Regarding the matter, Consumer Affairs Secretary, Hem Pande told PTI, "We have sent notices to both (the companies) for using PM's picture in their advertisement. We are yet to receive their response." As for the action to be taken against these companies, he added that "We will see once we get the replies."

Paytm has declined to comment on the issue while e-mails sent to Reliance Jio Infocomm has remained unanswered.

Source