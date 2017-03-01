Reliance Jio and TeamF1 networks to launch Fixed Line Digital Services

In a bid launch fixed-line digital services with the help of a home gateway solution, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio today announced its partnership with TeamF1 Networks, a subsidiary of D-Link (India) Limited.

The solution will help Jio to offer seamless "connected-home" experience for Media, Television (IPTV, STB), Telephone (VoIP), Gaming, and Internet.

The Home Gateway Solution (HGW) is a comprehensive turnkey software package from TeamF1 enabling the next-generation of rich, auto-provisioned residential gateways and CPE routers deployed by Jio.

"We are excited to partner with Jio and help them continue to play an imperative role in the Digital India Initiative for the country and benefit the generations to come", said Dr. Ted Kuo, CEO and Chairman of TeamF1.

He said, "Going forward, our "connected-home" partnership will explore solutions for home surveillance through IP cameras and video analytics, and for smart home through IoT sensors and actuators, data analytics, and machine learning technologies."

The partnership of Jio and TeamF1 offers HGW with capabilities like media storage/sharing, control of other DLNA and VoIP devices, home automation, security and lighting control. These intelligent HGW devices demand iron-clad security, rock-solid stability, high performance, and smart management of bandwidth through advanced QoS techniques.

TeamF1 solutions help in powering Jio devices across multiple OEMs/ODMs, and silicon vendors.