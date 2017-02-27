Samsung launches 'Monday' online sale with upto 50% discount offer

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, earlier today announced an unexpected sale lasting 24 hours. The sale is on its Italian online store and is available for its customers in the region, the sale is applicable on a wide of products, including home appliances, smartphones and monitors. The sale offers upto 50 percent off on the retail price which is quite a steal.

Some of the best deals on the Monday online sale are:

Galaxy S6 edge+ and Gear VR whose retail price is around €758.00 and with the monday sale is priced at €399.99

Gear Fit 2 whose retail price is around €229.00 and with the monday sale is priced at €149.99

Gear VR (2015) whose retail price is around €129.00 and with the monday sale is priced at €69.99

Wireless Charger Stand whose retail price is around €79.99 and with the monday sale is priced at €39.99

As of now it is not clear whether the company would have similar sales or offers in other regions as well, none the less we will keep you posted of the same as and when we get an update.

