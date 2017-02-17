Samsung's Lee Jae-yong arrested against corruption charges

Lee Jae-yong, the chief of Samsung Group was arrested today for his alleged role in the corruption scandal that rocked South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court approved a warrant in order to arrest the vice chairman and leader of the company.

Lee is a descendant of the country's richest family. He s being arrested over claims of bribing the government officials of South Korea including those at higher levels. He detained after waiting overnight for the decision. He is held in a single cell with just a desk and a TV, as per the jail officials.

He allegedly paid a sum of $36 million to a couple of foundations belonging to an aide of the impeached President Park Geun-hye to guarantee support a merger of two Samsung holding companies.

Back in January, the first warrant for Lee was issued, but the same was rejected. The case continued and a new evidence against the Samsung head was collected. This resulted in the second warrant that was followed by an arrest as well.

Lee faces many charges including bribery, concealment of criminal proceeds, perjury, embezzlement, and illicit transfer of assets to other countries. For now, he is behind the bars and he will be held for a period of 18 months before the trial commences.