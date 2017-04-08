Samsung to pay $11.6 million to Huawei over patent case

The competition in the smartphone market is though these days. Brands are trying to outpace each other and innovating at a fast pace. While this is the current market scenario, the innovation part from the companies might come at a cost. As the OEMs are trying to deliver a unique product sometimes it might not be a design that stands out but rather it could be a similar smartphone coming from two different brands.

Against such backdrop, Samsung and Huawei, the two popular smartphone manufacturers have been battling out a patent dispute case in Chinese courts. Huawei had accused Samsung of using the company's intellectual property. However, according to recent report a Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies over patent infringement case.

Moreover, as per the ruling, three units of Samsung Electronics, including Samsung China Investment Limited, have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co. Limited, the handset unit of China's Huawei. The news was first reported by a government-run newspaper Quanzhou Evening News notes Reuters.

While the ruling has been in favour of Huawei, it will be interesting to see if Samsung will pay up or if it will file a countersuit. Samsung should be revealing its next measure after reviewing the ruling. It wouldn't be surprising if the case continues.