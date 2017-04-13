Registration for Tizen Developer Conference 2017 open until April 14

Samsung is a member of the Tizen Project as well as a sponsor of the Tizen Developer Conference (TDC) 2017. The company has announced that the registration for TDC 2017 is now open.

The 2-day TDC event will be hosted on May 16 and May 17 at Hilton Union Square Hotel in San Francisco. This is the fifth year that the Tizen Developer Conference event is happening. The event brings the Tizen developers, open source enthusiasts, app developers, platform designers, hardware and software vendors, IoT device manufacturers, ISVs, OEMs, operators, and anyone engaged in the Tizen ecosystem together.

The TDC is centered around the theme "Ready to Connect! Get Involved!". It is an excellent opportunity to explore the latest possibilities that the Tizen platform is creating or will create in the Internet of Things era. Notably, the IoT is very important in the future world, which will be a technologically advanced one.

The TDC event of this year will focus on the Tizen platform and on the device and application development. A series of technical presentations regarding the same will be made at the conference. In addition, it will also emphasize how the Tizen platform can enhance the IoT devices and ecosystem via the hands-on lab and various other showcases.

The registration for the Tizen Developer Conference 2017 is now open via the official TDC 2017 website. The developers, media and anyone else interested in Tizen can visit this website to know more details. There early bird registrations will get benefits and the registrations will run through April 14.