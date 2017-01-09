Shocking! New Prototypes Stolen at CES 2017

Who would have thought and even imagined that in all the glory of CES, new prototypes would be stolen from the booths. While the event has all been about celebrating technology, it's sad to hear such reports where people are playing unfair and stealing others tech and even committing an industrial espionage.

Following up on the reports that have emerged on the internet, it has been disclosed that things have ended on an unpleasant note for a company called Razer which is a provider of high-end gaming hardware. The company's CEO Min-Liang Tan has confirmed that on the last day of CES, two of the company's concept products were stolen from its booth.

The report about the theft was revealed by the CEO on his Facebook page. He has also stated that that company has filed the necessary reports and is currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue.

Further, he has said that the Razer's teams had worked hard for months to conceptualize and develop the stolen units and that the company had pride in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest. As for the theft, Tan said that the company would treat it very seriously and deemed it as cheating.

Tan has urged people to provide any information related to the theft at legal@razerzone.com and at the same time has assured that all information provided will be kept in the strictest of confidence.

Surprisingly, as technological innovations unveiled at CES continue to make the headlines, this time the product has made the headline for a rather shocking incident.

