The New MediaTek MT2533D Chipset Brings Advanced Technology to Wireless Headphones

While Qualcomm is focusing on its flagship series in the ongoing CES 2017, Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek has announced MT2533D, a highly integrated chipset for smart, connected headphones, headsets, earpieces and hands-free systems.

The new chip is designed for wireless headphones and in-vehicle hands-free systems to offer an optimal experience to users. The MT2533D chipset also works for stand-alone sports headsets or travel earpieces as it offers local MP3 playback, making music playback possible without the need to pair a smartphone.

As per MediaTek, MT2533D with its combination of low power and rich features is the ideal chipset platform for product designers of smart headphones, wireless headsets and hands-free solutions.

The new chip combines an audio Analog Front End (AFE) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) with an energy-efficient ARM Cortex-M4 processor, 4MB memory (PSRAM and flash) and dual-mode Bluetooth (2.1 and 4.2 Low Energy) radio.

And to support applications that need advanced audio management, MT2533D integrates a DSP that comes with 128KB IRAM, 250KB DRAM, and 96KB SRAM for various speech enhancement algorithms. This DSP delivers native Dual Microphone Noise Reduction (DMNR) technology and supports third-party software for a voice wake-up command.

MT2533D also supports A2DP, HFP, Advanced Wireless Stereo, and MP3 local playback. Besides, it can also act as the MCU for other applications, which can include biosensing. In addition to audio features, the new chip also offers display and camera interfaces, and can work with additional connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, using the SDIO feature. The chipset will be available to device makers in Q1 2017, so we can expect audio product makers utilize the technology to produce smart wireless audio devices.