Why Modi is one of the most tech-savvy world leaders

Who doesn't know our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi? His constant work towards the development of India made everyone proud of him. Even a school going kid will be able to answer the question "Who is Narendra Modi?"

Now, we are not here to discuss his background or his achievements. Everyone are aware of it. But there are few areas where he is trying to come up with new strategies to help Indian citizens. Technology is one such segment. He is a firm believer in the power of technology and also an avid user of it. He knows that technology can empower everyone and gives more transparency to governance.

After taking his oath in May, he came up with many technological schemes and apps which have helped many. Few such initiatives by him are listed below.

Digital India: The main intention behind Digital India is to inspire the government's working by introducing latest technology and also offering help to people's problems using technology as a sole medium. PRAGATI: It is a technology-based platform where not only government projects are monitored but also people's problems are addressed. The Prime Minister himself works on this project on the last Wednesday of every month. Also Read: BHIM, IRCTC Connect, myGov and other apps that you should install on your smartphone MyGov: MyGov app was launched by the Prime Minister in July 2014. This app lets the user be a key part of governance and policy making. Ministries and departments look for various inputs on their work using MyGov. Even Modi uses it for his radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat' and some other occasions. BHIM: To make India as a cashless country, he came up with this BHIM (Bharat Interface for Mobile) app. Modi says,"It is for the small merchant, farmers in far-flung areas, tribals. That's why its name has been borrowed from the man who sacrificed his life for the downtrodden." Narendra Modi App: He launched another app by name ‘Narendra Modi' which lets the user read the latest news, updates and also connect with the Prime Minister. It is available on both Android and iOS. Social media platform and SMS: Modi stays active in popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to engage users and seek suggestions from them. He even used it to solve few issues in a different way such as asking people to share selfies with their daughters. Also Read: Google Asserts Commitment to Digitally Empower Small and Medium Businesses in India He is having 6.9 million followers on Instagram and has become the world's most followed leader. He even uses SMS feature to send agriculture related information to crores of Indian farmers.

Not just this, he also keeps meeting technology CEOs of prestigious companies. He visited Facebook HQ and Google office and discussed various aspects of technology and how India is working towards the vision of a Digital India.

He even encourages technology start-ups by meeting them and discussing their problems. This shows how he uses technology in almost every area and trying to make them empowered.