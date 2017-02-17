Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain becomes global Vice President

Xiaomi India's operation head, Manu Kumar Jain has been promoted to be the company's Vice President. The company has officially confirmed this news. This development has come after Xiaomi's Global VP, Hugo Barra, announced in January that he will be leaving the company.

The company has taken to the official Twitter account of Xiaomi India. On the Mi India Twitter page, it was announced, "@manukumarjain, congratulations from the entire Xiaomi family on your promotion to Vice President of Xiaomi!"

Besides being the Vice President, Jain will also play the role of Managing Director at Xiaomi India. Manu Kumar Jain was roped in by Xiaomi in June 2014 and he was with Jabong earlier.

Notably, Hugo Barra, the former Global Vice President of Xiaomi left the Chinese manufacturer in January in order to return to Silicon Valley. He served a solid three and a half years at Xiaomi. HE has been roped in by Facebook to head the Oculus VR team. Prior to Xiaomi, Barra was with Google as the Vice President for Product Development for Android.

Though it was Manu Kumar Jain who led Xiaomi India, it was Barra to lead all the events. His exit from he company is definitely a blow as Xiaomi considers India as its biggest market outside China.