Xiaomi Mi Home Store officially launched in Bengaluru: What to expect?

Previously we reported that Xiaomi, one of the popular Chinese smartphone provider in India was gearing up to launch its first Mi Home store in India. The company had already sent out press invites for the event.

And as scheduled, the company has just inaugurated its Mi Home store in Bengaluru. This will be Xiaomi's first exclusive offline retail store in the country. Xiaomi now has stores in five countries which are China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India. In any case, the Indian Mi Home Store will open its doors to the public from 20th May 2017.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India during the inauguration of the store commented, "We are extremely excited to announce the first ever Mi Home in India, marking yet another important milestone in Xiaomi's India journey. We are using the lessons learned from operating a very successful and lean online channel to offline retail via our Mi Home stores." Xiaomi believes that it can extend its reach across the smartphone market through its Mi Stores and will make Xiaomi products "readily available" to their customers."

Jain explains that with Mi Home and mi.com it will allow the company to offer its products to customers directly. Meaning there will also be a reduction in distribution and intermediary costs associated with traditional retail and direct-to-retail models. Moreover, products in both offline and online stores will be priced the same.

More significantly, Xiaomi has assured that Mi Homes will always have its products in stock, and in case if the product is not available in the store, the customer will be given an f-code with which a customer can visit the company's website and buy the product with first preferability.

What products will be available? Basically, Mi Home store will be a store where Mi fans will be able to experience and purchase Xiaomi's latest products under one roof. Besides, the Mi Store will offer Xiaomi's range of products that are currently available in India through the online channel. Well, the products will include a range of smartphones, LED lights, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers as well as other ecosystem products from Xiaomi. Pre-Ordering Facility Interestingly, consumers in Bengaluru will have the option to pre-book Xiaomi products mostly smartphones from Xiaomi's India website by paying an advance payment of Rs 1,000 and then they will be able to collect their devices or any other products directly from the store. Xiaomi's Plans Well, after China, India is the Xiaomi's important smartphone market and to further expand its offline presence Xiaomi is launching Mi Home stores in the country. While Bengaluru is the first, Xiaomi has stated that the company has plans to open nearly 100 more Mi Stores in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai by 2019. Further, it seems that some of the Mi Home stores will have an experience zone where fans as well consumers will be able to experience a large portfolio of products from Xiaomi hands-on.