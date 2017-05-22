Xiaomi Mi Home Store sets a new offline sales record: 5 Crores revenue within 12 hours

Xiaomi is changing its sales strategy and is moving from online-only channel to offline segment as well. As part of its move, the company recently launched its Mi Home Store in the country as well.

The store was opened to the public on May 20 at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Bengaluru and it seems that the company has managed to garner a lot of sales and revenue within a short period of time. More specifically, the company has reported sales revenue of Rs. 5 crores ($775,000) by selling its products.

While the company has done well in the online segment, Xiaomi India seems to be reaching a new milestone in India's offline smartphone industry now. Besides, the company has stated that they were able to reach such figures largely because of the sales of smartphones like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A.

1 day of #MiHome =1 year of a good performing offline smartphone store! Other good stores do similar revenue in one year. @XiaomiIndia (2/3) pic.twitter.com/qpx5VMIImg — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 22, 2017

In addition, the company said that many other products like audio accessories, Mi VR Play, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Router 3C and Mi Band 2 were sold. However, Redmi Note 4 is one of the most popular smartphones in India right now. The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 4 was also already available offline at Mi Home store.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India has commented, "It was an extremely emotional day for all of us at the opening of our first Mi Home store." He further added, "I am humbled by the unprecedented outpouring of love from all our Mi Fans who started lining up from 8 AM in the morning. I had a fun filled day with spending time with our fans, billing at the counters for our customers, entertaining people standing in the queue and answering multiple queries at Mi Home. Never did I imagine that with every passing hour we were quietly creating history in the Indian retail market."

In any case, Xiaomi has managed to attain some impressive figures and quite surprisingly the company says that it was able to make this much revenue just within 12 hours after the store was opened. Considering the tremendous success, it looks like the company will be opening few more Mi Home stores soon in the country.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the store, Xiaomi had revealed its plans to open 100 Mi Home stores across India in the next two years. Thus we might be seeing the Mi Home stores being opened in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, apart from Bengaluru.