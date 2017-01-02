10 Best Exchange Offers Available on Top Selling Smartphones in India

Consider this question: Will you stick to a smartphone for more than two years? The answer will be big 'No,' because once after getting a new phone, there will be another phone released into the market and we will be ready to try that phone.
But, some people will not be able to do that because of money. That isn't a problem anymore as several Indian e-commerce giants started offering exchange offers on almost all the phones.
In this article, we are compiling a list of top smartphones that are available for purchase in discounts after exchanging your old smartphone.
Apple iPhone 7 (Get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLT
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS with GLONASS
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto Z Play (Get upto ₹22,000 off on exchange)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Max (Get upto Rs 15,000 off on exchange)
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Google Pixel (Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange)
- 5nch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Panasonic P77 (Get upto ₹4,500 off on exchange)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS fully laminated display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 (Gold, 16 GB) (Get upto Rs 13,000 off on exchange)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P15 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM with32/64GB ROM
- 16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Dual SIM
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 4.1
- NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3050mAh Battery
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (Get upto Rs 10,000 off on exchange)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness, 1000:1 conrast ratio,
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Apple iPhone 6S (Get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange)
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia X Dual Sim (Get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange)
- 5 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- 1.8 GHz Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2630 MAh Battery
