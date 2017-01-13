10 best Samsung smartphones to buy in India in 2017

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco made 2016 a bad year for Samsung, but the company seems not to consider it as a setback. The South Korean tech giant has ensured to launch a slew of smartphones in other price points that have become pretty successful for the company.

Undoubtedly, despite the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion incidents and the recalling of the phablet, Samsung is still one of the most trusted brands among the consumers. The company is still sought after by most buyers as they hope that the upcoming smartphones won't have similar issues as the Galaxy Note 7.

In the meantime, the Samsung fans in India can get hold of some of the best smartphones available in the market right now. To be specific, the Galaxy J series has attracted many buyers with its USP of rendering long lasting battery life and 4G connectivity without making them spend a lot on the smartphone purchase.

Today, we have listed some of the best Samsung smartphones that you can buy as of yet. These smartphones include the Galaxy J series, On series and A series offerings as they are among the best sellers in the market. Check out the models from below.

