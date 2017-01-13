10 best Samsung smartphones to buy in India in 2017

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco made 2016 a bad year for Samsung, but the company seems not to consider it as a setback. The South Korean tech giant has ensured to launch a slew of smartphones in other price points that have become pretty successful for the company.
Undoubtedly, despite the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion incidents and the recalling of the phablet, Samsung is still one of the most trusted brands among the consumers. The company is still sought after by most buyers as they hope that the upcoming smartphones won't have similar issues as the Galaxy Note 7.
In the meantime, the Samsung fans in India can get hold of some of the best smartphones available in the market right now. To be specific, the Galaxy J series has attracted many buyers with its USP of rendering long lasting battery life and 4G connectivity without making them spend a lot on the smartphone purchase.
Today, we have listed some of the best Samsung smartphones that you can buy as of yet. These smartphones include the Galaxy J series, On series and A series offerings as they are among the best sellers in the market. Check out the models from below.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
Complete Specs of Galaxy J7 2016
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Complete Specs of Galaxy on Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
Key Specs
- 5.2-inchFHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable (up to 128GB) via micro SD slot
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE
- 2,900mAh battery, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Complete Specs of Galaxy S7
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery