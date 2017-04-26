10 best smartphones available on exchange offer worth Rs 10,000

Smartphones have become an important part of our lifestyle. It's quite impossible in today's time to imagine a day without these pocket sized marvels, which helps us connect to our friends and family, let us perform a multitude of tasks and even serve as great multitude companions.
While you can purchase an Android smartphone priced as low as Rs. 2,500, everyone wants to grab a flagship handset that excels in multitasking, gaming, camera, battery and other important aspects.
However, the pricing of such flagship handsets from Samsung, Apple, Sony, LG and other big brands can burn a hole in your pocket and will force you to adjust with affordable options that might not live up to your expectations.
But that's just one side of the story. To make their flagships affordable for masses, smartphone makers often come with exciting deals, discounts and promotional offers.
Moreover, some mid-range and budget smartphones also come with amazing deals. That said, here are 10 best smartphones available on exchange offers worth Rs 10,000 to let you experience the best of technology. Go grab them before the offer ends.
LG G6
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel XL
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
OnePlus 3T
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Apple iPhone 7
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
HTC U Ultra
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Dual Five-magnet speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)
- 3000mAh battery
