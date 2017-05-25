10 best smartphones with massive battery backup under Rs 15,000

One of the worst problem with modern mobile phones is their low battery backup. As we are always hooked to their high resolution screens, perform multitasking, click countless selfies and stream multimedia content, they tend to die quickly and are not able to last 24-hours on a single charge.
And the fact that smartphone makers have not been able to provide some concrete solution for it, the only way is to offer large battery units to support long duration everyday use.
That said, there are some smartphones in the sub Rs. 15k price-point that offer large battery units and can address your multimedia needs successfully.
These smartphones can last for two days, some even cross the two day mark with power saving modes activated. Check out this list to make the most out of your money to buy a smartphone that actually lasts long. Here you go.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy at Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy at Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Note 5
Buy at Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy at Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- 4000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy at Price of Rs 14,310
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MT6750 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 5000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Buy at Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- 4100 MAh Battery
Nubia N1
Buy at Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Lenovo P2
Buy at Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 12,995
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging