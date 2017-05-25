10 best smartphones with massive battery backup under Rs 15,000

One of the worst problem with modern mobile phones is their low battery backup. As we are always hooked to their high resolution screens, perform multitasking, click countless selfies and stream multimedia content, they tend to die quickly and are not able to last 24-hours on a single charge.

And the fact that smartphone makers have not been able to provide some concrete solution for it, the only way is to offer large battery units to support long duration everyday use.

That said, there are some smartphones in the sub Rs. 15k price-point that offer large battery units and can address your multimedia needs successfully.

SEE ALSO: Most affordable 4G and Volte smartphones under Rs. 4,000

These smartphones can last for two days, some even cross the two day mark with power saving modes activated. Check out this list to make the most out of your money to buy a smartphone that actually lasts long. Here you go.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy at Price of Rs 10,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K6 Power Buy at Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Coolpad Note 5 Buy at Price of Rs 10,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray X Buy at Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint

4000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy at Price of Rs 14,310

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MT6750 64-Bit Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD Support

4G VoLTE/WiFi

5000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy at Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

4100 MAh Battery Nubia N1 Buy at Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

5000mAh battery Lenovo P2 Buy at Price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Coolpad Cool1 Dual Buy At Price of Rs 12,995

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging