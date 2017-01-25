10 smartphones with outstanding feature: AR, AI and much more

In recent times, we have seen several new technologies implemented in the smartphones such as the artificial intelligence, Google Daydream, IRIS Scanner, etc.

But, not every smartphone has all the technolgies embedded into it. Here's a list of ten phones with features that sets them apart from others.

Vivo V5 Plus (Dual Selfie Camera) Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge

6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP camera with PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery with fast charging

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

3GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)

7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2,900 mAh battery built-in battery

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

2.15 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 821 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Sim

12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

4 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

3200 MAh Battery

5.09-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 3D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Honor Magic Live OS

Dual SIM

12MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G

2900mAh battery with Huawei Magic Power fast charging

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB storage

4GB with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED curved glass display with sapphire glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5

12MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4GLTE

7000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0