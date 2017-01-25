10 smartphones with outstanding feature: AR, AI and much more

In recent times, we have seen several new technologies implemented in the smartphones such as the artificial intelligence, Google Daydream, IRIS Scanner, etc.
But, not every smartphone has all the technolgies embedded into it. Here's a list of ten phones with features that sets them apart from others.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Vivo V5 Plus (Dual Selfie Camera)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Oneplus 3T (Dash Charge)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Lenovo Phab 2 Pro (AR)
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP camera with PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery with fast charging
iPhone 7 And iPhone 7 Plus (Lightning Headphone Jack)
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Xiaomi Mi 5s (Ultra Sonic Fingerprint Technology)
Key Specs
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 2.15 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 821 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 4 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3200 MAh Battery
Honor Magic (AI)
Key Specs
- 5.09-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 3D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Honor Magic Live OS
- Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 2900mAh battery with Huawei Magic Power fast charging
Mi Max (Bezelers And Tango)
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB storage
- 4GB with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone AR (Day Dream And Tango)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Gionee H 2017 (7000Mah Battery)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED curved glass display with sapphire glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5
- 12MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4GLTE
- 7000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!