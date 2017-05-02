10 things that can be done using Gboard for Android

Last year, Google launched keyboard dubbed as Gboard that has a Google search bar built right into the app. This keyboard comes with a Google logo on the keyboard, which represents the search engine for looking up information to send to the contacts.

The Gboard app is now available on both Android and iOS platforms for free in their respective application stores. Today, we are going to be looking at 10 functions that Gboard can do to make your life easy.

Integration of Google One of the most appreciated features is the integration of Google's search engine. By tapping on the "G" icon, you can search in Google without exiting your keyboard. Easy access to information With this, users can search for things like flight times, news articles, restaurant, weather and more right from your keyboard and if you want to share it, just tap to paste that information into your chat. Glide typing Similar to the swift keyboard, you can glide your hand through keyboard and Gboard will identify what you are saying. Compared to typing, gliding is much easier and accurate too. GIF and Emojis Add some fun element into your chat like emoji and GIF to make it more interesting and funny. You can search for the right emoji and can find GIF by just typing the on the dialogue box similar to the Facebook messenger. Trackpad Now use the spacebar as your trackpad to get an accurate cursor control. You can move the cursor by swiping right and left on the spacebar. You can also delete more than two words by tapping the backspace button and swipe left. Built in translation Gboard comes with built-in translation option, where you can translate words and sentences between two languages form 90 + languages. If you want to translate, tap on the G icon and select translate. Voice typing GBoard comes with voice typing feature as well, where you it changes the voice commands into words on the app. You can do it by tapping on the microphone option on the right side of the keyboard app. Personalise your keyboard You can add your own version of words on the app as well by adding inputs into the app. You can do it by going to Settings > Language & Input > Gboard, and select Personal Dictionary. Change themes If you are bored of the same white theme or you want to change according to your mobile color, you can do it by tapping on the G symbol and select the theme. One handed mode If you are having trouble typing in two hands, or carrying stuff on the one hand, you can change the keyboard option to one handed mode. You can do this by clicking on G symbol and select One hand mode.