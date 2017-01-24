10 Smartphones Expected to Launch in India in 2017

2016 is coming to an end in less than 60 days and the smartphone manufacturers across the world are done with their major launches for this year.

With the official announcements of many smartphone models are done for the global markets, its time for these devices to be launched in the Indian market.

Well, the Indian smartphone market being one of the most rapidly growing ones, has been witnessing numerous launches in this arena every other day. The launches in the country aren't restricted to any specific price range as the consumers in the country seek to have devices priced across different ranges.

If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone to one that has been launched in the recent times, then you need to wait for the device to be launched in the country. There are many such smartphones that we expect to be released in India in the next year, 2017. Take a look at 10 such upcoming smartphones we expect o be launched in India in 2017.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Key Features

Samsung Galaxy C7 Gallery 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB/64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 + 5GHz)

Bluetooth v 4.2, GPS, NFC

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LeEco Le 2 Pro Key Features

LeEco Le 2 Pro Gallery 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 500nits brightness, 80% NTSC color gamut

MediaTek Helio X20 / X25 deca-core processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone, LED flash

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

CDLA loss-less audio, Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C

3,000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Pro Key Features

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Gallery 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD OLED 2.5D curved glass display, up to 100% NTSC color gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 / Helio X25 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C

4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Gallery 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera,

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A9 Key Features

Samsung Galaxy A9 Gallery 6 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 620 Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE/NFC/WiFi

Bluetooth

4000mAh Battery Oppo R9 Plus Key Features

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 (620) processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB /128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera with Sony IMX298

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4120mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Huawei Mate 9 Key Features

Huawei Mate 9 Gallery 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses, f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC

4000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 6X Key Features

Honor 6X Gallery 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Gionee M6 Plus Key Features

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB /128GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera,

Fingerprint sensor, Encrypted chip (China only)

4G LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

6020mAh battery with fast charging (M6 Plus) Vivo X7 Key Features 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 2.5.1 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, AK4376 audio chip

4G LTE / 3G

WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with fast charging