10 Smartphones Expected to Launch in India in 2017

2016 is coming to an end in less than 60 days and the smartphone manufacturers across the world are done with their major launches for this year.
With the official announcements of many smartphone models are done for the global markets, its time for these devices to be launched in the Indian market.
Well, the Indian smartphone market being one of the most rapidly growing ones, has been witnessing numerous launches in this arena every other day. The launches in the country aren't restricted to any specific price range as the consumers in the country seek to have devices priced across different ranges.
If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone to one that has been launched in the recent times, then you need to wait for the device to be launched in the country. There are many such smartphones that we expect to be released in India in the next year, 2017. Take a look at 10 such upcoming smartphones we expect o be launched in India in 2017.
Samsung Galaxy C7
Key Features
Samsung Galaxy C7 Gallery
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth v 4.2, GPS, NFC
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LeEco Le 2 Pro
Key Features
LeEco Le 2 Pro Gallery
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 500nits brightness, 80% NTSC color gamut
- MediaTek Helio X20 / X25 deca-core processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone, LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- CDLA loss-less audio, Dolby Atmos
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Pro
Key Features
Xiaomi Redmi Pro Gallery
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD OLED 2.5D curved glass display, up to 100% NTSC color gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 / Helio X25 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Gallery
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera,
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A9
Key Features
Samsung Galaxy A9 Gallery
- 6 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 620 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/NFC/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 4000mAh Battery
Oppo R9 Plus
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 (620) processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera with Sony IMX298
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band)
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4120mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Huawei Mate 9
Key Features
Huawei Mate 9 Gallery
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses, f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 6X
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Gionee M6 Plus
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera,
- Fingerprint sensor, Encrypted chip (China only)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 6020mAh battery with fast charging (M6 Plus)
Vivo X7
- 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass
- 1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 2.5.1 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, AK4376 audio chip
- 4G LTE / 3G
- WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging