Here's the List of All Xiaomi Smartphones Launched in 2016

Xiaomi also known as the Apple of China is one of the successful smartphone makers in the East. The company has launched a slew of smartphones and many other Internet of Things (IoT) devices all through the year.

Today, as we are coming to the end of 2016 and all set to welcome 2017 with many expectations and anticipations, we have compiled all the smartphones those were launched by Xiaomi in this year.

Notably, some of these smartphones are yet to be made available in India. Take a look at the list of Xiaomi smartphones launched in 2016 from here.

Xiaomi Redmi 3 Announced in January 2016, this Redmi 3 may be a budget phone with an aluminum body, but it is not skimp in terms of features. It features a 5-inch HD display and runs Android 5.1 Lollipop based on MIUI 7.0. The device features an octa-core processor under its hood and comes packed with a decent 13MP/ 5MP camera combination. There is a 4100mAh battery operating under its hood. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Also announced in January 2016, the Redmi Note 3 is an excellent value for money phone with great looks that will never let you down. It features a 5.5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. The device is powered by an hexa-core processor teamed up with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. The camera modules on this phone are a 16MP/ 5MP combination and a non-removable 4050mAh battery pumps enough juice to the phone. Xiaomi Mi 4s Xiaomi Mi 4s was announced in February this year. The smartphone is bestowed with a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and runs on Android Lollipop based on MIUI 7.0. With an hexa-core processor operating under its hood as in the Redmi Note 3, this smartphone gets the power from a 3260mAh battery that operates within the device. Redmi 3 Pro The Redmi 3 Pro is a neat upgrade to the Redmi 3 with increased storage, more RAM and the addition of a fingerprint scanner. The display is a 5-inch HD panel and there is an octa-core processor under its hood. The camera department includes a 13MP rear snapper and a 5MP front-facing sensor. Also, there is a 4100mAh battery powering the device. Redmi 3x The Redmi 3x is a low-priced and low-tiered smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi 3 Pro given above. However, the Redmi 3 launched earlier this year is the best deal that one can buy instead of the rest. Xiaomi Mi 5 Undoubtedly, the Mi 5 is a flagship smartphone that is super-specced and super-affordable to topple the sales of other high-end flagships in the market. This smartphone comes with a 5.15-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. It comes in three variants based on the processor, RAM and storage capacities. Equipped with a USB Type-C port, this smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Max The Xiaomi Mi Max was unveiled in May 2016 and is a bliss for those who watch movies and read a lot using their phone. This is a huge phone with a screen size of 6.44 inches and FHD resolution. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 7, the Mi Max comes in two variants - one with an hexa-core processor and the other with an octa-core processor. Apart from these, there is a 4850mAh battery, which can pump enough juice to this phablet. Xiaomi Redmi 3s/ 3s Prime These phones are one of the good looking phones in their price category. The design is generic and still elegant. The Redmi 3s and Redmi 3s Prime differ only in terms of a few aspects. To be specific, the latter is said to feature a 3GB RAM and a fingerprint sensor whereas the former has just 2GB RAM. The other specs such as display, RAM, and camera remain the same. The entire package is powered by a 4100mAh battery as in the Redmi 3. Xiaomi Redmi Pro The Redmi Pro is the first attempt of Xiaomi in the AMOLED display category. However, it couldn't match up to the abilities of Samsung displays. Announced in July 2016, the Redmi Pro is a 5.5-inch device with FHD 1080p resolution. Based on MIUI 8.0, this smartphone is powered by a deca-core MediaTek processor paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM. Moreover, the highlight of this phone is, its the first one to come with dual camera setup at its rear. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 The Redmi Note 4, which is likely to be launched in India in a few days, was unveiled in August this year. The smartphone is made of aluminum ingot, which is a build material used by Sony and HTC for their flagship models. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display with a FHD 1080p resolution. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8.0, this phone employs a deca-core processor under its hood. The entire package is powered by a 4100mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi 5s The Xiaomi Mi 5s has flagship specifications at an astonishing price tag. It has a lot to offer to the users, but it might not be able to trigger the competition against other flagships. It adorns a 5.15-inch FHD display and makes use of a quad-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. There is a 12MP/4MP camera combination and USB Type-C port. The other aspects include a 3200mAh battery and standard connectivity options. Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus The Mi 5s Plus variant, which is a large-screen variant of the Mi 5, but it lacks most flagship features. The device bestows a 5.7-inch display and uses a 4GB/6GB with the same storage options. While other aspects remain the same, there is a 3800mAh battery, pumping enough juice to the device. Xiaomi Mi Note 2 The Mi Note 2 is a Galaxy Note 7 look alike, which comes packed with all the flagship features as the others in the market. Unveiled in the last quarter, this device has a 5.7-inch display as in the Mi 5s Plus with FHD 1080p resolution. There is 4GB/6GB RAM and quad-core processor operating under the hood of the Mi Note 2. A 4070mAh battery keeps the smartphone running without any glitches. Xiaomi Mi Mix The Mi Mix is one Xiaomi phone, which doesn't need any introduction. The all-ceramic smartphone featuring edge-to-edge screen, which left no stone unturned towards it hasn't made its way into the market. Announced in October, this smartphone has a bezel-less 6.4-inch screen and a 16MP/ 5MP camera combination. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime The Redmi 4 Prime can be said to be a battery king within the budget. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch FHD screen, an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and a 13MP/ 5 MP camera combination. There is a capacious 4100mAh battery operating under the hood of the Redmi 4 Prime giving it enough life to last for hours together. Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Redmi 4 is bestowed with almost similar specifications as the Redmi 4 Prime, except for a few changes. It can be said to be a downgraded variant of the above-mentioned phone with a lesser RAM and storage capacity. Otherwise, the battery, processor, display and camera remain the same as the Prime variant. Xiaomi Redmi 4a Well, the Redmi 4a has an HD resolution while the Redmi 4 has an FHD resolution. Basically, it seems to be an entry-level smartphone from the stable of the Apple of China. While the camera, remains the same as in the Redmi 4, the processor is a quad-core one and there is a 3120mAh low capacity battery onboard.