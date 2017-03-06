32GB iPhone 6 Space Grey now selling at Rs 28,999: Alternative smartphones under Rs 30K

The 32GB variant of iPhone 6 is available at Rs. 28,999.

Apple has announced the 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 in select Asian markets and India is also one of them. So long, the company did not release this storage variant and the phone was available only in 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities.

32GB iPhone 6 now selling at Rs 28,999: other smartphones under Rs 30K

In India, Amazon has listed the 32GB iPhone for sale in the Space Grey variant. The device is priced at Rs. 28,999 units Tuesday. What's more interesting is the exchange offer that lets buyers save up to Rs. 8,500. Notably, the 16GB iPhone 6 is itself priced at Rs. 30,399.

It looks like the 32GB variant of iPhone 6 is exclusive to Amazon, but there is no official information on the same. Having said that, here we have a list of alternative smartphones that you can purchase below Rs. 30,000 right now.

Do check out these options from below.

Huawei P9

Huawei P9

Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3,000mAh battery with fast charging

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro

Key Features

  • 6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP camera with PDAF
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4050mAh battery with fast charging

ZTE Nubia Z11

ZTE Nubia Z11

Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual nano SIM slots
  • 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

Key Features

  • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

