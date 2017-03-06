32GB iPhone 6 Space Grey now selling at Rs 28,999: Alternative smartphones under Rs 30K

Apple has announced the 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 in select Asian markets and India is also one of them. So long, the company did not release this storage variant and the phone was available only in 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities.

In India, Amazon has listed the 32GB iPhone for sale in the Space Grey variant. The device is priced at Rs. 28,999 units Tuesday. What's more interesting is the exchange offer that lets buyers save up to Rs. 8,500. Notably, the 16GB iPhone 6 is itself priced at Rs. 30,399.

It looks like the 32GB variant of iPhone 6 is exclusive to Amazon, but there is no official information on the same. Having said that, here we have a list of alternative smartphones that you can purchase below Rs. 30,000 right now.

Huawei P9 Buy At price of Rs 34,990

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

3,000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Buy At price of Rs 33,990

Key Features

6.4-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP camera with PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery with fast charging ZTE Nubia Z11 Buy At price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3T Buy At price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Apple iPhone SE Buy At price of Rs 27,475

Key Features

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps