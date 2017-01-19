4G enabled Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi has been aggressive with all of their smartphones in terms of both pricing and features. The company, at an event in New Delhi, today announced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India starting at a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage variant.

Also, another noticeable thing is that all the Xiaomi smartphones come with support for 4G, which is currently ruling the Indian telecom sector. We have compiled a list of Xiaomi smartphones that have support for 4G VoLTE and is currently available for purchase in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 9,999/Rs 10,999/ Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Redmi Note 4

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Snapdrogn 625

2GB RAM with 32GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi Max Buy At Price of Rs 14,499

Complete Specs of Mi Max

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB /64GB storage

4GB with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi 3S Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)