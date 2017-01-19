4G enabled Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi has been aggressive with all of their smartphones in terms of both pricing and features. The company, at an event in New Delhi, today announced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India starting at a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage variant.
Also, another noticeable thing is that all the Xiaomi smartphones come with support for 4G, which is currently ruling the Indian telecom sector. We have compiled a list of Xiaomi smartphones that have support for 4G VoLTE and is currently available for purchase in India.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999/Rs 10,999/ Rs 12,999
Complete Specs of Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Snapdrogn 625
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,499
Complete Specs of Mi Max
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB /64GB storage
- 4GB with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650, 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)