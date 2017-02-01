5 features that make OPPO A57 the perfect smartphone for unstoppable selfies

Selfies are all the rage in today's time. The selfie trend has given smartphone photography a new dimension and smartphone users a medium to express themselves to the world instantly. And when we talk about smartphones, it reminds us of the OPPO F1 series that started the selfie trend in the market with the OPPO's innovative camera technology. The series comprises of OPPO F1, the F1 Plus and the recently launched OPPO F1s that are leading the selfie trend with their 16MP front-facing camera that effortlessly offers incredible selfies.

To further carry the tradition, OPPO is adding another gem to the selfie series in the form of OPPO A57 that brings the same camera technology and top-of-the line hardware and features- such as a Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM at an affordable price-point of Rs. 14,990. The smartphone will be available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon.in and OPPO retail stores across the country.

Let's delve deeper to find out why OPPO A57 is the unstoppable selfie smartphone.

16MP Front-Facing Camera

OPPO A57 features a revolutionary 16MP front facing camera which has a large image sensor exclusively designed to click the best-in-class selfie shots even when the light conditions are not suitable. The large image senor has the ability to pick up four times the incoming light compared to other smartphone cameras to deliver brighter and vibrant selfies.

The front camera also has Beautify 4.0 mode that allows you to capture super bright selfie shots with rich natural color tones. The intuitive selfie camera app on OPPO A57 also has the ability to create stunning bokeh effects in the selfies you click, which will make you wonder whether the images have been really shot from a smartphone's front camera.

The front camera also offers a host of plug-ins and filters that will further enhance your selfies for social networking sites.

And last but not the least; you don't need to worry about pressing the shutter button to click a selfie as the smart camera app also comes with an upgraded palm shutter feature. Just raise your hand and the OPPO's innovative camera technology will click the perfect selfies without a miss.

Click unlimited Selfies without worrying about storage

Storage is another factor that makes OPPO A57 the unstoppable selfie smartphone. OPPO A57 understands that you take hundreds of selfies in a day and comes with 32GB internal memory, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via micro SD card slot. OPPO A57 has three individual card slots, two for SIM card and one dedicated card slot for storage expansion which means you can click as many selfies as you want without worrying about running out of storage.

Lightening fast fingerprint unlock to secure your data



OPPO A57 also makes sure that you do not face any security breach and your information always stays secure. The smartphone features a lightning fast biometric sensor embedded on the home button that unlocks the handset in a blink of an eye and makes sure no one access your sensitive information without your approval.

Intuitive ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 and mammoth 3GB of RAM

To complement the innovative camera hardware, OPPO A57 runs the intuitive ColorOS 3.0, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The lag free user interface and eye catching animations will take your smartphone user experience to another level.

Besides, you will never face any performance slow down on OPPO A57 as the handset is backed by 3GB of RAM that allows you to run multiple applications simultaneously. Switching from one application to other is effortless and does not take any time.

Premium and Durable design that is ergonomic and also adds to your lifestyle

Last but not the least; OPPO A57 brings a premium composite metal design that does not compromise on style and durability. The smartphone complements your lifestyle and is bound to turn heads on every occasion. Besides, the smartphone also ranks high in ergonomics and is easy to operate with one hand.

Combining everything, we can say that OPPO A57 is the smartphone that is exclusively designed for selfie lovers who also do not want to compromise on performance and style.

