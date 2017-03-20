5 Perks You'll Get When You Use Feature Phone as Your Secondary Device

The growth of Smartphone in the tech industry has rapidly increased with the implementation of new technologies. While almost everyone owns a smartphone, half of them on the list wants to own a feature phone as their secondary device for its limited functionality.

When actually asked about this move, many users claimed to use their phones as phones with limiting functionality to calls and texts and freeing up the time to concentrate on other works instead of glued to the screen.



Having said that, 59.9 million feature phones has been shipped in India in Q3 2016, accounting for 55.2% of mobile device shipments for the quarter as per IDC report. While most of them focus on the smartphones, the Indian consumers, on the other hand, keeps buying them.

In today's article, we have come up with 5 reasons why you should use feature phone as your secondary device.

Battery all day long When you are out for a vacation or work, there are bright chances that your smartphone won't survive for a day long, in case if you don't have a power bank with you. This is where a feature phone comes handy. A single phone lasts for up to 3 to 4 days on a single charge, even if you made calls. Compact and cheap Some of the smartphones cost you just Rs. 1,200 or Rs, 1,500 and doesn't need any extra accessories, unlike smartphones. If damaged, it can be replaced easily without any hassles. Moreover, it fits into the pocket very easily without adding any extra weight during running, trekking, and other activities. Connectivity When you use a feature phone, instead of messenger or Whatsapp texts, you will do more talking to your friends, relatives or colleagues. Having a direct talk is often more valuable than text messages or Whatsapp pings. Also, you can save a lot of time as you won't be active on social networking apps. Robust The feature phones are damage resistant but smartphones are not. Moreover, these feature phones are built to take on abuses. Additionally, it comes with basic but useful things like a torch, remainder, and alarms as well. Media apps Some of the feature phones coming nowadays have inbuilt MP3 player, Camera and other apps like Facebook, Youtube and more. Recently, Lava has also launched 4G Connect M1 feature phone with 4G VoLTE feature as well.